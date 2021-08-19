ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jahod Thomas, 46 years of age, of the 5600 block of Eagle Valley Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63143, for Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Thomas is being held on a $200,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statement reads: Officers responded to the 5600 block of Eagle Valley Drive in reference to a domestic assault incident. Victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Defendant, got into an argument.

During the argument, Victim stated the Defendant choked her twice for approximately one minute each time. Victim stated she could not breathe when she was being choked. At one point, Victim went outside and Defendant followed her and threatened her with a firearm. Victim and Defendant then returned inside of the residence, and Defendant pointed the firearm at Victim’s daughter, and other people inside of the residence. Defendant then struck Victim in the head and Victim’s daughter in the hand with the firearm. Victim and Defendant then got into a struggle over the firearm, which discharged and a bullet struck Victim’s finger.

Victim’s daughter and boyfriend, then exited the residence and were followed by Defendant. Once outside, Defendant became upset with Victim’s daughter and her boyfriend, and began shooting at the boyfriend. Officers observed Victim’s hand and head were bleeding. Officers observed bullet holes in multiple vehicles and a single bullet hole in the ceiling of the residence. Boyfriend stated that Defendant was armed with a 10mm handgun. Officers located several 10mm shelling cases outside the residence. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

