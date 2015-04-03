Dollar General is nearly prepared to open its doors of its new store location in the 2900 block of West Delmar in Godfrey, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said.

“They are stocking the shelves and getting ready to go,” the mayor said. “I anticipate it will be open sometime within the next week.”

The mayor said he has had a lot of positive comments about the new store opening and said he thinks it will be successful, especially in its location.

“From what I understand, Dollar General is changing their whole way of thinking and wanting more free standing buildings,” he said. “They want a facility in every community and we have one in Monticello Plaza and now the one on West Delmar.”

McCormick praised the Monticello Plaza Dollar General and said the store is very well organized.

“I am anticipating the new store will be of the same caliber,” he said.

Another local Dollar General has been working with new employees and conducting training of workers in recent days. They said the training portion for new employees is going well. Another Dollar General store representative said a soft opening is planned April 12 for the new Godfrey store.

The mayor said he feels the new Dollar General is just another example of a wave of business coming to Godfrey.

“We will receive some increase in our sales tax from the new store, which is always wonderful,” the mayor said.

