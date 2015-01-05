Godfrey continues to prosper with its business development and another big company – Dollar General - is breaking ground on Delmar in Godfrey, reports Mayor Mike McCormick.

“Dollar General is in the process of breaking ground,” McCormick said. “This store is supposed to be a little bigger than a normal Dollar General. They think it is a great place to put a store.”

McCormick has taken a pro-business stance through his entire time as mayor and he said the community welcomes any viable business to locate there.

“The added businesses make it easier on residents getting sales tax in our coffers rather than have to collect property taxes,” he said.

The mayor commended Dollar General for doing market research in their decisions and said the company has been very successful in its operations nationwide. The new store will be located next to Melville Dairy in Godfrey, which is located at 2904 W. Delmar Ave, McMormick said.

“It will be handy for the people who live out that way, “ he said.

McCormick reported that he was 99 percent certain a new gas station will be built on one of the outlots of Walmart. He said the new station should entice other businesses to come to that particular area.

