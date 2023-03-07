JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank continued its long-standing tradition of the Scholarship Essay Contest and recently announced the winners.

The 2023 winner was Jack Dohrn of Jersey Community High School, son of Chris and Heather Dohrn, and he received $1,000. Morgan Klaas from Brussels High School, daughter of Timothy and Angela Klaas, received $750 for second place and Drake Goetten from Jersey Community High School, son of Aaron and Kelly, received $500 for third place.

The topic for this year’s essay was “How are fintechs impacting the banking industry?” Check presentations to the winners and their parents were held at the bank on February 23.

Mark Schaefer, President and CEO, and Anna Fessler, Trust Administrator congratulated the students on a job well done and wished them every success for a bright future as they pursue their educational goals at the college level.

The top three essays have been sent on to the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking to compete regionally and statewide. $21,000 in scholarships will be awarded to high-school seniors statewide.

Jersey State Bank has provided funds over the past 30 years to increase awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

