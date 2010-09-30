What: Help Your Dog Feed a Family in Need Dog Walk

When: Sunday, October 17th 2010 Noon till 4PM

Where: The Discovery Garden

LaVista Park

2421 W. Delmar (Rt. 3)

Godfrey, IL 62035

Two stone pillars mark the entrance to the park

Who: Community Cultivators, a local non-for-profit organization

Cost: $5 per dog and/or family

Take a stroll down the path with family and friends and help your dog throw needy families a bone while enjoying the colorful forest legacy trail. Activities include a canine costume contest, puppy kissing booth, garden tours, raffle and silent auction. You can choose your own distance on the trail, same price. Baked goods for dogs and their owners will be available for purchase, water and bandanas will be provided. Please register (optional) by phone or email at (618) 717.0028 or communitycultivators@hotmail.com by October 8th so that we can ensure adequate accommodations for you and your pooches.

*Canine accompaniment not required

For more information please visit thediscoverygarden.org or our Facebook page.

