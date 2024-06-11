ALTON - The City of Alton announced on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, that the Alton Marina will temporarily suspend the acceptance of dog park pass applications on June 21, 22 and 23, 2024. The suspension coincides with the F1 Powerboat Championship event scheduled to take place on those dates.

“This is due to the upcoming F1 Powerboat Championship event that will take place during those dates,” the City of Alton said. “During this time, we will not be able to process new dog park pass applications or renewals. If you have an existing pass, it will remain open until its expiration date.”

The city expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension and extended its appreciation for the public's understanding.

“We will resume accepting dog park pass applications as soon as the event is concluded,” the city noted. “Stay tuned for updates on the dog park page.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor the city’s communications for further updates regarding the resumption of dog park pass processing.

