Dodge a Ball for Baseball Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Get ready for some schoolyard games with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation

Department (JPRD). Join us for the Co-ed Dodge Ball Tourney to benefit

Jerseyville Little League on March 28-30 at the Susnig Center, located at

401 Mound Street. The special event is open to all resident and non-resident

3rd graders and above. Price is $100 per team with a maximum of eight

players on a roster. Divisions will include 3rd-7th, 8th-12th, Adult (18+)

and Silver (55+). Teams will be guaranteed at least 3 games. The earliest

start times each day will be 6pm Friday, 9am Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Medals

will be given to first and second place teams in youth divisions and a

trophy to first place teams in adult divisions. Registration fee is due at

the time of registration and the deadline is Tuesday, March 25! Article continues after sponsor message For more information or to learn how to register, please visit



http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip