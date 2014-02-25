Dodge a Ball for Baseball
Get ready for some schoolyard games with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation
Department (JPRD). Join us for the Co-ed Dodge Ball Tourney to benefit
Jerseyville Little League on March 28-30 at the Susnig Center, located at
401 Mound Street. The special event is open to all resident and non-resident
3rd graders and above. Price is $100 per team with a maximum of eight
players on a roster. Divisions will include 3rd-7th, 8th-12th, Adult (18+)
and Silver (55+). Teams will be guaranteed at least 3 games. The earliest
start times each day will be 6pm Friday, 9am Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Medals
will be given to first and second place teams in youth divisions and a
trophy to first place teams in adult divisions. Registration fee is due at
the time of registration and the deadline is Tuesday, March 25!
For more information or to learn how to register, please visit
http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or
email
jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
