Do the Right Thing Recognition

The Board of Education and administration recognize students for “doing the right thing.”

Students were given the Do the Right Thing honor with their families at the April 14 Board Meeting. Each student recognized was nominated by a teacher, his/her principal, or another staff member because of an act of kindness that was observed somewhere in the school. The program regularly recognizes students who exemplify good judgment in a variety of situations.

The honorees were as follows: Ian Klein, Carl Eastman, Campbell Potter, Robert Luo, Philip Griffin, Kaitlin Hogan, Kyla Jackson, from Edwardsville High School; Usma Rizvi, Will Hyten, from Lincoln Middle School; Chris Lott, Katie Schwarz, Olivia Fensterman, Anna Bruss, Alexis Garcia, from Liberty Middle School; Ty Myers, Dylan Woods, Zack Schmidt, Jada Hall, from Worden Elementary; Christopher Agwuedu, Taylor Frick, Cameron Reaka, from Woodland Elementary; Emmalie Leitner, Mariah Jackson, Matt Blind, Kyndall Robertson, from Cassens Elementary; John Gingrich, Hannah Menges, Lily Millard, Taylar Schonlau, Ellen Zeller, from Columbus Elementary; Morgan Mersinger, Alana Gingerich, Michael Cook, from Nelson Elementary; Savannah Lack, Aubrie Hill, from Hamel Elementary; Kendra Englar, Jasmine Weininger-Halemeyer, from Midway Elementary; Payton Podstawa, Grant Wulfing, Averi Mayhew, from Goshen Elementary; Gavin Stukenberg, Miles Mask , Audrey Carr, Madoka Fujinoki, from Leclaire Elementary; Evan Stark, Teddy Rayman, Sam Weber from Glen Carbon Elementary.

