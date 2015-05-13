Do The Right Thing students honored at Edwardsville School Board Meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Congratulations to the students and their families who were honored at the May 11, 2015 Board Meeting. Each student recognized was nominated by a teacher, his/her principal, or another staff member because of an act of kindness that was observed somewhere in the school. The program regularly recognizes students who exemplify good judgment in a variety of situations. Article continues after sponsor message The honorees were as follows: Harrison Henke, Madison Pratte, Josephine Arnett, Ryan Shustrin, Lindsey Toenyes, Jared Smith, Jaleen Yancey, Rylie Fusaro, Samuel Downes, Olivia Downes, Afua Asher Denkyirah, from Edwardsville High School; Liz Mislan, Sydney Webber, Lydia Hemings, Skylar Romano, from Lincoln Middle School; Mara Hull, Bryson Maedge, Kailea Garvey, Tyler Holt, Austin Payne, from Liberty Middle School; Wilken David, Kevin Le Duc, Lily WittKamp, Brianna Cooper, from Worden Elementary; Luke Karlas, Erin Lang, from Woodland Elementary; Grace Sponeman, Simona Bodo, Nicholas Bobinski-Boyd, Braden Baker, Lindsey Lankford, Sydney Harris, from Cassens Elementary; Ben Hook, Daphne Peterson, Gabrielle Rathgeb, Kelsey Renth, from Columbus Elementary; Mitaya Thomas, Emily Hagedorn, Sydney Wilkinson, Demonte Moore, Specer Schickendanz, from Nelson Elementary; Jalynn Gibson, Valeria Emanuel, from Hamel Elementary; Reigha Romano, Jackson Ward, from Midway Elementary; Mia Semith, Conan Korasick, Tyler Garrison, from Goshen Elementary; Leah Gaughan, Cole Spears, J.T. Gipson, from Leclaire Elementary; Nora Baker, Antonella DeAvila, Samantha Hangslenben, from Glen Carbon Elementary. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip