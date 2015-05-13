Congratulations to the students and their families who were honored at the May 11, 2015 Board Meeting. Each student recognized was nominated by a teacher, his/her principal, or another staff member because of an act of kindness that was observed somewhere in the school. The program regularly recognizes students who exemplify good judgment in a variety of situations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

The honorees were as follows: Harrison Henke, Madison Pratte, Josephine Arnett, Ryan Shustrin, Lindsey Toenyes, Jared Smith, Jaleen Yancey, Rylie Fusaro, Samuel Downes, Olivia Downes, Afua Asher Denkyirah, from Edwardsville High School; Liz Mislan, Sydney Webber, Lydia Hemings, Skylar Romano, from Lincoln Middle School; Mara Hull, Bryson Maedge, Kailea Garvey, Tyler Holt, Austin Payne, from Liberty Middle School; Wilken David, Kevin Le Duc, Lily WittKamp, Brianna Cooper, from Worden Elementary; Luke Karlas, Erin Lang, from Woodland Elementary; Grace Sponeman, Simona Bodo, Nicholas Bobinski-Boyd, Braden Baker, Lindsey Lankford, Sydney Harris, from Cassens Elementary; Ben Hook, Daphne Peterson, Gabrielle Rathgeb, Kelsey Renth, from Columbus Elementary; Mitaya Thomas, Emily Hagedorn, Sydney Wilkinson, Demonte Moore, Specer Schickendanz, from Nelson Elementary; Jalynn Gibson, Valeria Emanuel, from Hamel Elementary; Reigha Romano, Jackson Ward, from Midway Elementary; Mia Semith, Conan Korasick, Tyler Garrison, from Goshen Elementary; Leah Gaughan, Cole Spears, J.T. Gipson, from Leclaire Elementary; Nora Baker, Antonella DeAvila, Samantha Hangslenben, from Glen Carbon Elementary.

More like this:

3 days ago - Representative Kevin Schmidt Congratulates Top-Ranked Schools in St. Clair County 

Sep 26, 2023 - Large Group Attends MELHS Field Day

Aug 25, 2023 - Venice School District Announces Plans for New Elementary School

Sep 20, 2023 - Students Honored for Good Character at Alton School District Board Meeting

Aug 10, 2023 - YWCA Child Enrichment Enriches Lives

Related Video:

Alton Middle School Do the Right Thing Skits

 