ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Stacy Pollock, 62, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with forcible rape with a weapon.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on September 17, 1992, in the 2600 block of Parkhill Circle in South St. Louis County.

Pollock, who resides on the 6200 block of Independence Street, is currently in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He was apprehended by the Oklahoma City Police Department on June 5, 2024, and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Pollock allegedly placed a purple bandana around the victim's face, forced her to lie on the floor, and tied her hands and feet with rope. He then threatened to kill the victim with a knife, used the knife to cut off her clothes, and forcibly raped her. The case remained unsolved until DNA analysis recently identified Pollock as the perpetrator.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the ongoing investigation.

It is important to note that charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

