ALTON - DK Dance Productions set the grand opening and ribbon cutting date for the new 2600 State St., Alton, location for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4.

The April 4 grand opening should be an eventful and fun day, DK Dance Productions Owner/Director Darci Ward said. She said the general public is invited to join the festivities. In celebration of the event, DK Dance Productions will be offering limited-time discounts on its registration fees for summer classes.

“I’m honored for DK Dance Productions to be welcomed into the city of Alton,” Ward said. “We are so happy to be able to expand our dance class offerings to the Riverbend area. Our goal in opening this new location is to serve more families with our values-driven mission, which is to build a high-quality, family-first dance community fit for all ages and skill levels.”

Bringing DK Dance Productions to Alton was an easy decision, she said because of Alton's growing small business population.

“When the opportunity arose last fall for us to acquire this second location in Alton, we never hesitated," Ward said.

In addition to offering a wide variety of lessons in ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, hip-hop, and more, DK Productions’ new Alton location will offer toddler “move and groove” sessions, mommy and me classes, and adult fitness. This summer the studio’s nationally-ranked competitive team will expand to Alton, bringing with it the opportunity for more dancers to experience the thrill of competition.

Ward said "As a More Than Just Great Dancing®affiliate," DK Dance Productions is committed to exceeding expectations in customer service and classroom instruction. More Than Just Great Dancing® is a membership program open only to studios willing to adhere to the highest standards of management, leadership, and best practices.

To learn more about DK Dance Productions, call (618) 433-9774. DK Dance Productions’ first location in Florissant, Mo., was founded in 2006, while the Alton location was acquired in 2017. Between the two locations, the studios now proudly serve over 400 students.

