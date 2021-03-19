JERSEYVILLE - DJ’s Bar and Grill has developed a tradition for its corned beef and cabbage on St. Pat’s Day and this year it was a hit again.

DJ's owner Kathy Smith said she is glad to see the COVID-19 Pandemic starting to diminish and customers dining in house.

“We are glad people are getting more comfortable now coming out since the vaccinations started,” she said.

DJs offers lunch specials every day. Some specialties include meatloaf, lasagna, fried chicken and fish fritters during Lent. The potato salad, baked beans and mashed potatoes and gravy are also very popular.

DJ’s encouraged people to visit the restaurant and give their various foods a try.

DJ’s is located at 117 W. Prairie St. in Jerseyville. Call (618) 498-8666 for any information.

For on-line ordering:

https://djspubandgrill.com/

See DJ's Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/djspubandgrill/