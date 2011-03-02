Godfrey, Ill. – If your list of home repair projects is growing long, and your funds are falling short, consider enrolling in one or the entire series of Do-It-Yourself courses offered this spring at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“I would encourage all homeowners to attend these one-night workshops and to bring questions about the projects they are currently working on, or those they plan to tackle in the future,” said Katie Sledge, L&C Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning. “These courses are perfect for new homeowners, or for those who simply want to know how to complete basic home repairs safely.”

Instructor Chuck Herring will be offering three courses through Lewis and Clark’s Corporate and Community Learning department this spring, each priced at $25. Herring is a home repair expert who has been teaching workshops for several years. He is passionate about providing people with

knowledge that helps them become more self-sufficient and saves them money.

Electrical Repairs will take place Tuesday, March 8, and is designed to give participants the knowledge and confidence to safely perform basic electrical repairs around their home.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Home repairs can get expensive. These workshops are designed to equip people with the skills to complete the simpler projects so they can hire experts for the more complicated ones,” Sledge said.

The second course will be offered Tuesday, April 12 and will focus on basic carpentry skills. Carpentry Basics is a hands-on workshop that covers everything from the necessary tools and supplies needed for carpentry projects to learning how to re-screen a door, install a deadbolt or hang shelving.

The third course will be offered Tuesday, May 10 and will focus on plumbing basics. Plumbing Made Easy will provide participants with the knowledge to diagnose and fix common problems associated with pipes, faucets and toilets.

All of the courses are offered on the Godfrey Campus in the Trimpe Building, Room 156. For more information about the course contact Sledge at (618) 468-5750 or ksledge@lc.edu. To register call (618) 468-7000.

More like this: