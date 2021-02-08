Dixon, Abell Participate in Millikin Indoor Track Meet
The Millikin men’s and women’s track and field team turned in another strong outing against Illinois Wesleyan and Augustana College at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. No team scores were kept.
Millikin was second in the 4x400 Relay in 4:09.85 with Tessa Wiegand (Eureka, H.S.), MacKenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.), Renison and Ruiz running legs.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) won the Shot Put at 10.40 meters.
More like this: