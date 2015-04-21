THE HEART ( of the Play) POINTS SOUTH! Alton Little Theater Director, Lee Cox, invites you to "Come to the Beach" when the Showplace mounts THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB May 7th through 17th. Cox recounts that the South is the most complex, delicious and messy love of her life and that she fell in love with the play by the writing team of Jones, Hope and Wooten.

She is thankful to have five fabulous women take on the very touching and FUNNY roles that are a testament to the empowerment of hanging out with your girlfriends! A special Mother's Day Performance on May 10th will feature a raffle with cash and prizes.

Tickets for all eight performances can be purchased at 462-3205 Tuesday thru Friday, 10am - 2pm - or by going online:www.altonlittletheater.org.