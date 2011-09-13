Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council will sponsor a presentation, “Hike Your Own Hike” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Reid Memorial Library, Praise Angel Room on the Godfrey campus.

Chris Sutcliff, associate professor of sociology, will give this presentation, focusing on his experience hiking the Appalachian Trail during the summer of 2011. This hour-long presentation will cover the 
subculture of long distance hiking and social factors, such as race, social class, and gender.

