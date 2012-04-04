April 26 Performance is in Memory of Sociology Faculty Member Chris Sutcliff

GODFREY – A popular African dance group will return to the campus of Lewis and Clark this spring for a performance sponsored by the Diversity Council in memory of one of its founding members.

Afriky Lolo is back by popular demand and will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on the college’s Godfrey Campus. The performance is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the L&C Diversity Council in memory of sociology faculty member Chris Sutcliff.

“Not only was the idea of a Diversity Council at Lewis and Clark part of Chris’ vision, but Afriky Lolo is actually a group that he insisted we bring to campus for our students, employees and the public to experience,” said Ann Davidson, Diversity Council and Art faculty member.

Davidson said the Diversity Council wanted to bring the popular dance group back to campus this spring.

“In an amazing twist of fate, Chris’ family made a donation to the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation and asked that it be used to support a diversity event, which they deemed would be Chris’ wishes,” she said. “We are so pleased to present this concert in Chris’ memory, with the support of Chris’ family.”

Afriky Lolo brings African dance to the community through teaching and performance so that people will gain a rich understanding of African heritage and experience the joy and power of dance accompanied by drumming. Founder Diadie Bathily is a master dancer from the Cote d’Ivoire, West

Africa.

The performance will reflect the rich culture of West Africa, enhanced by traditional masks and costumes.

For more information about the event, contact Davidson at (618) 468-4657.

