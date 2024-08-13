BELLEVILLE — Dr. Marshaun Warren has been named a 2024 Champion for Diversity and Inclusion Award winner, Belleville Township High School District 201 announced on July 22.

The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting diversity and inclusion in their communities and workplaces.

Dr. Warren's efforts have been acknowledged as instrumental in fostering a more inclusive environment.

"The program highlights those who are truly championing the cause of creating a more inclusive place to live and work," the district stated.

Dr. Warren's recognition is a testament to their dedication to these values, reflecting the ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within the Belleville Township High School District 201 community.

