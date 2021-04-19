WOOD RIVER - A large-scale disturbance broke out at a carnival at Wood River in the Storco parking lot on Saturday night. Wood River Police was joined by Illinois State Police, Alton Police, Bethalto Police, East Alton Police, Roxana Police, South Roxana Police and Hartford Police to break up the confrontation with unsupervised juveniles.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said there were no serious injuries reported from the incident. He thanked the Illinois State Police and neighboring police departments for their help.

Chief Wells said the disturbance was uncalled for and said the people who run the carnival are very professional and didn’t deserve the chaos.

A rule has now been established that anyone under 18 can’t enter the carnival without an adult over 21.

“The carnival will go on undisrupted,” Chief Wells said. “It was closed after this happened. The city and this carnival owner do not deserve this type of situation.”

NEW WOOD RIVER CARNIVAL INFORMATION:

"In the interest of keeping everyone safe and hoping visitors have a enjoyable time at the carnival on Storco parking lot, changes have been made to the hours of operation after a recommendation by the Police Department," Chief Wells said. "Disturbances by unsupervised juveniles caused the recommendation."

Hours of operation will be Tuesday-Friday (April 20 through April 23):

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday (April 24) hours of operation will be:

12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday (April 25) hours of operation will be 12 p.m to 5 p.m.

Anyone under 18 (minor) must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Proof of age required upon request.

Each adult can only enter with no more than four minors under 18 years of age. Additional adult supervision is required for groups more than four.

