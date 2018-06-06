EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District Seven Summer Camp programs are underway.

Students of all ages gathered at the Edwardsville High School auditorium this week for the Choir Camp as they prepare for a special performance for parents at 3 p.m. on Thursday at EHS.

Emily Ottwein, one of the choir staff members with District Seven, said the students have been learning and preparing for the performance which will feature 130 students of all grades.

Ottwein added that the kids always have a fun-filled week, with songs that will definitely get stuck in your head, thanks to the help of the choir staff Amanda Gibson and Tom O’Malley.

