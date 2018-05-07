EDWARDSVILLE - Seventh-graders from Edwardsville School District 7 presented first-grade students at N.O. Nelson Elementary School with personalized books Friday morning.

The seventh-grade students have been working on the books for months learning how to write rough drafts and work on revisions during the editing process.

The project has been going on well over 20 years within the district, seventh-grade language arts teacher Cindy Robertson said.

“We start at the beginning of the year,” Robertson said. “We start reading and talking about plot at the beginning of the year and they start planning out their stories around October. The first-graders fill out little all about me sheets and the seventh-graders try to incorporate something from those into their stories.”

Once the seventh-graders complete the project they spend the morning reading the books with the first-grade student’s they were written for.

