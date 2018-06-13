EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District is holding their annual summer orchestra camp at the Edwardsville High School this week.

Led by instructors Victoria Voumard, Missy Banker, Maggie Watts and Hannah Kehe, the 120 children enrolled in this year’s camp are focusing on learning some of the blues.

“We just play the blues,” Voumard said. “So for the younger ones that's a whole new concept and they’re learning new fingers and things, and for the older ones they’re even comfortable improvising at this point.”

Voumard said with with auditions in the fall for orchestra they try to focus some on the more difficult music in preparation.

“We try to spend a chunk of time on that very difficult music just to get them going on it and hopefully they’ll work on it over the summer so when auditions come in the fall they’ll be prepared for that.”

Voumard added that the summer camp focuses on the fun ways to learn to read music and music theory with fun music games to help introduce the subject to the kids.

