District Foundation Awards Scholarships For 20 Carrollton High Seniors
CARROLLTON - The District Foundation recently announced its scholars for 2024 for 20 Carrollton High seniors.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
District One Foundation Scholars for 2024 will share 42 separate grants totaling a remarkable $35,825.
The Carrollton High scholars are front row, left to right: Lexi Staples, Halle Webb, Emily Albrecht, Kaylee Willenburg, Emma Nolan, Maya Retherford, Claire Heaton, Gracie Heath, Annabel Howard, Margaret Bland and Aurora Baker. Back row, left to right: Emma Kallal, Darci Albrecht, Karson Kraushaar, Konnor Campbell, Brady Carroll, Braylon Rhoades, Caleb Howard, Piper Steinacher and Colten Sharfenberg.
[Photo by Gordon Rahe at Carrollton First Baptist Church, May 5, 2024]
More like this: