EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has scheduled two workshops in the next several weeks geared to parents of middle and high school students that will address the dangers of social media and trends in substance abuse.

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, the District will host a presentation entitled “Do You Know Where Your Children Are Online?” at Liberty Middle School at 6:30 p.m. The program will focus on students’ use of digital devices and social media. While technology has many positive uses, it is imperative that parents are aware of the dangers that exist online. A representative of the Illinois Attorney General’s office Christine Feller will join District 7 staff members as we continue our efforts to protect and educate your children.

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 11, 2018, SRO Sgt. Matthew Breihan of the Edwardsville Police Department will present “Trends in Teen Substance Abuse: What Parents Need to Know,” at Liberty Middle School at 6:30 p.m. The trends in teen drug abuse come in many forms and have changed drastically over the years. Are you aware of the current drug and vaping trends? Youth are beginning to experiment with harmful substances at younger ages, at a time when their brains are still developing. Sgt. Breihan will share the current trends and drug terminology used by adolescents today.

Parents may register for one or both workshops by contacting Patty Beeler at pbeeler@ecusd7.org or 618-656-1182.

More like this:

Related Video: