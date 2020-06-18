District 7 students, staff, and families:

I want to acknowledge the emotional toll that the recent national events of police brutality and the subsequent protests have had on our students and community—specifically our African American students, teachers and families. I want to say unequivocally that District 7 stands with you and is committed to you now and in the future.

Many of you know that District 7 enacted an Equity Task Force that met in the months of January and February to address issues of equity within our school community. This group had begun discussing and formulating recommendations before the COVID-19 pandemic forced meetings to be cancelled. I wanted to share that the District 7 Equity Task Force has begun to meet again and will be providing recommendations in the coming weeks on the steps the district can take to address biases among staff and students through professional development as well as curricular modifications. Students, staff and families can expect there to be noticeable changes made in District 7 schools based on these recommendations.

We don’t have all the answers to what will make our students, staff, and families well at the moment, nor should we act as if the answers are simple. We are, however, committed to acknowledging our mistakes from the past and expanding our current efforts and growing as a school district and community. Thank you for your support and as we move forward with our efforts.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jason Henderson

Superintendent

