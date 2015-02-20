District 7 School Programs and Activities Canceled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Due to the weather forecast for tonight, Friday, February 20, and tomorrow, Saturday, February 21, all District 7 school programs and activities are cancelled. The only exceptions will be tonight’s boys’ basketball game at EHS and the girls’ basketball game in Alton, which will be held as scheduled. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip