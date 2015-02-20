District 7 School Programs and Activities Canceled
February 20, 2015 3:26 PM
Due to the weather forecast for tonight, Friday, February 20, and tomorrow, Saturday, February 21, all District 7 school programs and activities are cancelled. The only exceptions will be tonight’s boys’ basketball game at EHS and the girls’ basketball game in Alton, which will be held as scheduled.
