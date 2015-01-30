District 7 recently launched an important component of the Technology in the 21st Century Classroom Initiative – the E-Library: Online Homework Resources.

We encourage all families to access the new E-Library on the District 7 website and individual school websites or by visiting elibrary.ecusd7.org. Your personal/family login and password is the same as your TigerView login/password; this information was mailed to those in the district the week of Jan. 12. If you are in need of this information, please send an email to elibrary@ecusd7.org including your child’s name and your name. For security purposes, your identity will need to be verified, and then a letter with your login information will be mailed to the address on file in our student information system.

The E-Library contains a database of nearly 500 electronic resources including video clips, images, and links to math websites that will assist parents and their children with homework outside of the classroom. The resources provided support the new District 7 Math Curriculum.

The District 7 E-Library database will be dynamic with continual additions and updates to its collection of resources. Future plans include expanding the E-Library to include reading, English/language arts, science, social science, foreign language, and business education resources.

If you are having trouble accessing the E-Library, please send a detailed message to elibrary@ecusd7.org.

