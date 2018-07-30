EDWARDSVILLE - District 7’s first priority is the maintenance of a safe and secure learning environment for all students, staff, and parents. We continuously review and improve safety and school security processes and procedures, review professional development provided to employees, and evaluate how the utilization of technology can improve school safety.

The District completed its annual Safety and School Security Audit last spring in partnership with the Edwardsville Police Department, the Glen Carbon Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. As a result of the audit and our review of school security procedures, which included feedback from parents, teachers, and administrators, the District developed a number of school security enhancements that will be implemented this year.

Below, please find a list of these security enhancements that were recently approved by the District 7 Board of Education:

All exterior doors in each school will be locked during the students’ school day. School Security Officer’s (SSO) desks have been relocated to provide line-of-sight vision of the main entrance doors of each school.

Article continues after sponsor message

All schools will have an electronic entry system for visitors to use during the school day. The entry system will provide video and audio communication from the visitor to the SSO’s desk and the school office.

A video surveillance camera will be installed at the main visitor entry point of each school to provide a clear record of all visitors who enter the building.

School Security Officers’ services will be expanded at schools that offer Kid Zone before and after school child care to include all hours of Kid Zone operation. Adults picking up and dropping off children for Kid Zone will now be required to provide the same identification that is required during the school day before being allowed to enter the school. More information about these procedures will be sent to parents who register their child(ren) for Kid Zone.

Specific procedures for each school will be communicated to parents from building principals in emailed letters, posts on the school websites and Facebook sites, during parent orientations, and in school newsletters.

I appreciate your patience as we implement these school security procedures and welcome your feedback, questions, or concerns as we strive to provide the safest schools possible for children.

More like this: