Dr. Lynda Andre, assistant superintendent of Edwardsville School District 7, provided a presentation to the Edwardsville School Board and those in attendance Monday night about a new initiative – the E-Library: Online Homework Resources.

The initiative was formally launched today by Edwardsville School District 7. Andre said the new E-Library would be continually updated by staff and in the beginning feature 500 electronic resources from video clips and math websites.

“We had teachers working on it for the last three years on this committee,” Andre said of the group who formulated the ideas for the new E-library: Online Homework Resources. “The committee found the best examples of support material.”

Andre pointed out that those using the new library can search by keyworks and grade level. She said next year, elementary reading resources and middle school and high school English resources will be added to the database.

The E-Library will bring the classroom into the home by providing a wealth of instructional resources designed to assist parents and their children with homework outside of the classroom.

The first resources to be housed in the E-Library will support the new District 7 Math Curriculum. Future plans include expanding the E-Library to include science, social science, foreign language, and business education resources.

Parents may search for information by grade level, subject, and/or keyword. District 7 teachers from the Math Curriculum Study Committee identified and selected these instructional resources to ensure that each resource posted in the database supports the District’s K-12 Math Curriculum.

Resources will provide parents and students with definitions of math terms and demonstrations of mathematical processes used in daily instruction at the elementary and middle school levels.

At the high school level, resource information becomes course-based and teacher-specific. Parents and students will be directed to teachers’ websites where quiz and test information, study guides, PowerPoint presentations, class notes, and recorded lessons are posted for student use.

The District 7 E-Library database will be dynamic with continual additions and updates to its collection of resources.

Parents may access the E-Library through a secure login and password system on the District 7 webpage and individual school websites. Letters will be sent to each family containing directions for accessing the E-Library and individual logins and passwords.

Special Thanks was given to everyone who contributed to this new educational resource including Riverbender.com who helped to develop the custom software and database.

(Note: The Edwardsville School District 7 provided a release with material for this story).

