GLEN CARBON - The District 7 Board of Education approved the appointment of Kiersten Saenz to the position of Principal at Glen Carbon Elementary School at Monday night’s meeting. She will replace Wendy Adams, who was appointed to the position in March. Adams resigned last week to accept a position in the Alton School District.

Saenz joined District 7 as an elementary teacher in 2014. She taught third and fourth grades at Worden Elementary School and served in the District 7 Administrative Internship program for three years.

Prior to joining District 7, Saenz taught in the Normandy School District, the Madison School District, and at Confluence Academy-Old North in St. Louis where she also served as a Literacy Coach. She has 12 years of teaching and professional development instructor experience.

Saenz earned a B.S. in Elementary Education and a masters in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Saenz and her husband reside in Glen Carbon with their three children.

