Approval of the 2016-2017 Calendar

The District 7 Board of Education approved the 2016-17 calendar at its regular meeting last night. Included in the 2016-17 calendar are the following dates:

Begin school on Monday, August 15, 2016 (Teacher Institute)

First day of student attendance on Tuesday, August 16, 2016 (Full Day)

District 7 Teacher Institute Day – October 7, 2016, No Student Attendance

Parent Teacher Conferences on November 21, 22 and 23, 2016

Thanksgiving Break – November 24 and November 25, 2016

Holiday Break – 8 days (December 22, 2016 through January 2, 2017)

Teacher Institute – February 17, 2017, No Student Attendance

Spring Break – April 10, 2017 through April 14, 2017

Last Day for Student Attendance – May 18, 2017

Teacher Institute – May 19, 2017

7 emergency days – May 19 through May 30 with Teachers last day May 31, 2017

High School Graduation – May 27, 2017

The 2016-17 calendar will be e-mailed to parents and employees today and is posted on the District 7 website (www.ecusd7.org).

Student Safety

District 7 continues to place student safety as its top priority. In these times of unrest across the country and the world, we remain vigilant about ensuring that students and staff are safe while in school and at school events. We have been fortunate not to have experienced the school vandalism, graffiti and electronic threats that have plagued so many local schools in recent months. This is due in large part to the safety plans, procedures, and partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that continue to be updated to provide the highest level of security possible within our resources. It is also due to the strong family partnerships that have been built between home and school and the shared expectations for student behavior at school.

As parents, I ask that you continue to talk with your children about their role in the provision of safe schools by treating each other with respect and civility. Children should be reminded that when a conflict exists, there are adults who will handle concerns and complaints. Similarly, when parents have concerns about their children, it is expected that the teacher and/or principal would be contacted so that our staff can work together with families to solve issues.



School safety should be an ongoing conversation both in the home and in classrooms so that a safe learning environment can be experienced by all.

Article continues after sponsor message

5Essentials Survey

The Illinois 5Essentials Survey will be conducted January 11 through March 11, 2016. To take the survey please visit https://survey.5-essentials.org/Illinois/ and select the appropriate survey to begin.

For more information about the Illinois 5Essentials Survey, or to view previous years’ reports, please visit https://illinois.5-essentials.org. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 5Essentials Client Services at 1-866-440-1874 or 5essentials@uchicago.edu.

District 7 Parent Workshop Series

District 7 parents were emailed a copy of the 2016 Parent Workshop Series this morning, January 12, 2016. These workshops cover topics ranging from STEM activities for young children, online cyber-safety for children and NCAA eligibility and recruiting processes for parents of high school student-athletes. These workshops begin January 12 and continue through May 12, 2016.

Thank you for all you do to support your children and District 7.2016-2017 District 7 Calendar.pdf

More like this: