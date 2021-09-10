EAST ST. LOUIS - District 11 Troopers were on scene in the area of Martin Luther King Drive at North 6th Street, in East St Louis where shots were fired and multiple victims struck Thursday evening.

ISP says the situation is still rapidly evolving. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available. Please avoid the area. As many as six suspects may be involved in the situation.

It has been reported that multiple shots were fired around 4 p.m. outside East Side Meat Market in East St. Louis.

At 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, the media was asked to please relocate to the East St Louis District 189 school building at 1005 State St, East St Louis, for their safety, the scene remained active.

