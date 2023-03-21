ROXANA - 2nd Generation Distribution is a wholesale retailer of everything from Little Debbie products and other snacks to custom woodwork gifts, furniture, electronics, appliances, and more - all at heavily discounted prices. At their small storefront at 301 S. Old Edwardsville Road in Roxana, customers can avoid the long lines and price markups of bigger stores.

“The biggest thing that we push is we’re family-owned and we’re local,” 2nd Generation Distribution Owner Brad Pence said. “We really try to offer as much as we can to people at a low price, while also trying to keep things local - small businesses, that kind of stuff - so we can pass off savings to consumers.”

In addition to a wide range of Little Debbie snacks (some of which are available earlier than they are in regular stores), customers can also find locally made and customizable woodwork gifts from 618 American Flag WoodWorking, liquidated merchandise at 60% off from big-box stores including furniture, speakers, and appliances, and much more.

Brad said the main advantage of wholesale stores like his is the ability to avoid the big price markups of traditional grocery stores.

“The biggest advantage is cost savings. As a wholesaler, we’re able to keep our prices lower compared to traditional grocery stores,” Brad said. “We’re putting it on the shelves at the cost that we would sell it to another grocery store for.”

2nd Generation also offers “Case Sales,” where you can buy certain products by the case for families, churches, businesses, etc. at an even bigger discount.

He said the “2nd Generation” in the business name comes from the fact his father owns Pence Distribution, Inc., which owns the storefront building - Brad started 2nd Generation Distribution as his own business and now distributes to stores in Roxana, Alton, Florissant, Mo. and more.

Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the Roxana storefront, call (618) 580-8583 or visit the 2nd Generation Distribution Facebook page. For more information about 2nd Generation’s distribution services for your store, call (618) 520-7628.

