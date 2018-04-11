ALTON – After hosting a successful psychic fair last weekend, Mystical Journeys in Alton is looking to educate people on something portrayed in a rather extreme light in popular culture – exorcism.

On Saturday, April 21, 2018, Marianne Frost, a co-owner of the shop, said Heather Choppin of St. Louis will be coming for a $25 class on exorcism. Frost described Choppin as an effective exorcist, saying Choppin utilizes the Teutonic spiritual practices of the Norse and Germanic peoples as well as Northern European shamanism to dispel demons. According to Choppin's bio, which was provided by Frost, Choppin has 23 years worth of experience as a magician and nine years experience as a Northern European shaman. She was also ordained in the Wicca tradition in 1998 through Our Lady of Enchantment Seminary.

“She teaches people of Northern European shamanism,” Frost said. “She's deep into archaeology and geology. She gets into the ancient religions of that region as well.”

In 1999, Choppin became involved with Thelema, which was a style of magic used by Aleister Crowley, and she founded the Temple of Equinox Tradition of Wicca, finding the traditional Wiccan balance of ceremonial magic and natural magic as well as the balance of feminine and masculine to be the most productive, according to her bio.

Choppin is also well-educated in non-mystical sciences. She graduated college with both a B.A. In archaeology and geography.

After graduating college, Choppin co-founded a pagan church, called Nature Church, in Pennsylvania and was active with the local Interfaith Alliance to work on community projects and open discussions with clergy of Abrahamic faiths alongside pagans.

Frost said she was skeptic about many aspects of the paranormal when she first opened the shop. Over time, however, after meeting several people in several lines of paranormal work, including Choppin, have opened her mind and made her into a believer.

