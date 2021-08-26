GODFREY - Those who love the sport of Disc Golf are in for a treat at 11 a.m.. Sunday, August 29, 2021, when there is an open house and ribbon cutting at the course in LaVista Park.

Those who are curious about Disc Golf should also attend because from noon to 3 p.m. there will be an instructional clinic. The clinic is $10 per person, and the first 50 who sign up receive a free disc. There also will be putting and long-drive contests.

Topics in the clinic include PDGA Rules, disc selection, putting and approach, and driving. The clinic is hosted by PDGA Pro Disc Golfer Keo Sabengsy.

To sign up, visit:

www.teamsideline.com/Godfrey

or contact the Village of Godfrey for sign-up or questions at (618) 466-1483.

Jason Enos, of Smart Choice Auto Sales, is one of those who helped design and install the Godfrey course.

Enos said when he first played disc golf at the Gordon Moore Park about two and a half years ago and he was immediately hooked. After the experience in Alton, he wanted to see the sport brought to Godfrey. He went to the Village of Godfrey in February 2019 and asked about installing a course at LaVista in Godfrey.

“I am very proud of the Disc Golf Course in Godfrey,” he said. “A lot of people come to play the course. We have put in a lot of sweat-equity trying to make the course one of the best in the St. Louis area.

Enos sees Disc Golf as a great way to exercise, with 2.5 to 3 miles of walking to play 18 holes.

“Throughout the U.S., many of the Disc Golf Courses are free,” he said. “We have made a lot of progress on our course. We are looking to expand the parking lot and add permanent bathrooms in the near future. Disc Golf is a sport you can play year-round, in 100-degree weather or 20-degree weather.”

