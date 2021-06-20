CHARLESTON - Roxana's Ashton Noble and East Alton-Wood River's Evan Merritt both had big days Friday at the IHSA Class 2A Boys State Track and Field Meet at Eastern Illinois University complex.

Roxana's Ashton Noble was third in the discus with a throw of 48.89 meters, with EAWR's Evan Merritt having a distance of 41.54 meters.

Noble and Merritt will both be featured as Riverbender.com Male Athletes of the Month with more details of their state track and field performances in the week ahead.

Noble was state championship in the IESA discus in junior high, so he is used to the state spotlight.

