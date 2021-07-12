WOOD RIVER - Recent East Alton-Wood River High School graduate Evan Merritt concluded the track and field season on an upward note with a 14th-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A discus competition.

Merritt is the Midwest Members Credit Union East Alton-Wood River Male Athlete of the Month. Merritt placed 14th at state with a discus toss of 41.54 meters.

Evan hit all the goals he set for himself for the season with his performances at state, sectionals, county, and conference competitions, Oilers head boys track coach Russ Colona said.

“I am very proud of him,” Colona said. “It was nice to see him up here throwing with the best in the state.”

Merritt said he thought his state performance was a good way to cap off his career.

“I wasn’t even sure at one point if we would get a season with COVID-19,” Merritt said. “I was happy to be a state qualifier in the discus. I got the chance to play basketball and we went right into track and field. Shot put and discus throwing is something I could always do.”

Merritt is extremely focused on academics and was valedictorian of his East Alton-Wood River senior class. Merritt said he may try his hand at the weight events in college as he continues to improve his strength.

He said he will stay chemistry- and science-focused and hopes one day to go to pharmacy school.

