GODFREY - The Nature Institute (TNI) is claiming 41 years of exploration! Discovery Day Camp, which started in 1982 with Aune Nelson as its catalyst, offers a premier nature camp experience for children in the Riverbend area.

Children hike the trails, play in the creek, and search for native plants and animals.

This year, TNI is making camp better than ever with more spots for our most popular age groups, a return of the long night, and a camp-out option for middle schoolers.

