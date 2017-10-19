ALTON - Did you know there are 90 barn quilts in Calhoun County? Some of those barn quilts along with several historic farms will be part of Calhoun County’s “Quilts, Barns & More Tour”, a self-guided tour slated for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 – 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This year the tour will include stops at historic farms featuring old barns and barn quilts painted on the structures. Barn Quilt Trail maps for the self-guided tour are available for sale at the Calhoun Visitor Center, 133 E. Main St., Brussels, the Calhoun Historical Society, 204 N. County Rd., Hardin; and at The Center for American Archeology, 100 Broadway St., Kampsville. All three locations will be open for map sales Saturday and Sunday.

Along the route, and specifically between DeGerlia and Gresham Hollow, more than six barn quilts can be seen on historic buildings. The Breden and Strauch farms will also host tours and showcase their farms throughout the two day event. Food and craft vendors, exhibits and a ‘barn quilt in progress’ will be on hand at the two farms.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tour route will also include the Village of Hamburg with a stop at the pavilion along the Mississippi River where some of the village residents and Mayor Sonny Williams will welcome visitors. There are two barn quilts in Hamburg on view.

North of Hamburg, those taking part in the tour can view the Shaw Homestead, a log home which dates back to 1822-25. The home is being restored by Mike and Sue Vazis.

Barn quilts have been popular since 2001, although historically barn quilt squares have decorated barns for several hundred years in the United States. In the 1800s when paint became readily available and affordable, people began decorating their barns with certain quilt blocks to reflect particular meanings. Barn quilt trails became popular starting 2001 and the first quilt trail began in Ohio. There are now quilt trails throughout the U.S.

For more information about Quilts, Barns & More, contact the Calhoun Visitor Center at (618) 883-2032 or Terry Strauch at (618) 232-1268.

More like this: