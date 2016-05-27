ALTON – For the Class of 1996 of Alton High School, the four years they spent at the school had been some of the best of their lives.

For these alumni, the time to relive the glory days is now. The Alton High School Class of 1996 will be holding their 20-year class reunion at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Tickets for the event, which will be taking place at the Jacoby Arts Center in Downtown Alton, are available at a discounted sale price of $25 until May 31. On the first, ticket prices will raise to $30 a piece online. On the evening of the event, tickets will be $35 at the door.

For tickets, please visit https://squareup.com/store/ahs-class-of-1996?t=merchant-fb.

