GLEN CARBON - Discount Tire, a leading retailer of tires and wheels, opened its first location in Glen Carbon, Illinois to meet demand for tires and wheels in Madison County. The new tire store is located at 4200 S State Route 159, next to the Walgreens. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Discount Tire is closed on Sunday.

The phone number for the new Discount Tire store in Glen Carbon is (618) 961-6012. Its webpage can be found at https://www.discounttire.com/store/il/glencarbon/s/2343. Customers can schedule an appointment online for an even quicker tire shopping and service experience.

Founded in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan into the nation’s leading tire retailer. Since 2013, Discount Tire has seen exponential growth, opening stores in 13 additional states and reaching 1,200 stores in 2024.

Including this new Glen Carbon location, Discount Tire operates 36 stores in Illinois, with plans for further expansion over the next couple of years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Discount Tire guarantees the lowest prices on tires and is focused on making tire buying easy and hassle free for drivers in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Discount Tire also offers ongoing deals to help customers save on their tire and wheel purchases.

As a service to drivers, Discount Tire offers customers free tire repair and air pressure checks at its new Glen Carbon location and reminds Illinois drivers of tire safety tips, including the importance of properly inflated tires.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands including Michelin, Nitto, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper. Discount Tire also sells a variety of wheel brands, including Fuel, MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Black Rhino.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

More like this: