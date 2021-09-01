GODFREY - There is no question the sport of Disc Golf is taking off in the Village of Godfrey at a course in LaVista Park. Godfrey officials held a well-attended open house, ribbon cutting, and a disc golf clinic on Sunday at the course.

PDGA Pro Disc Golfer Keo Sabengsy conducted a clinic after the ribbon-cutting, and it was well attended. Those who participated in the clinic Sunday received a free disc and also were given info on PDGA Rules, disc selection, putting and approach, and driving.

Jason Enos of Smart Choice Auto Sales, and the one who inspired the 18-hole disc golf course to become a reality in Godfrey, has been a player for two and a half years, and he said he loves the sport and the Godfrey Disc Golf Course.

Sabengsy did an excellent job with the clinic and with his approach to instruction, Enos said, and thought it was a positive experience for those who participated. There were also putting and long-drive contests on Sunday at the park.

"Keo did a fantastic job," Enos said. "I think everyone came away with a lot of knowledge about the sport. Quite a few signed up for individual lessons with him down the line. He has a lot of dedication to help grow the sport and is willing to work with beginners. He was very patient."

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and other park board members were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting. Enos said Godfrey is already looking at additional improvements to the disc golf course with enlarged parking, permanent bathrooms, concrete T-pads, and an elevated pin location on hole No. 18.

"I feel Mayor McCormick and the board have given us good support," he said. "Our course is by far the best in the Metro East. Next year, we are also looking to expand the number of disc golf tournaments at our park."

