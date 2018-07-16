EDWARDSVILLE - Bulldozing has been heavy at the new Edwardsville Town Center Planned Unit Development.

Saturday, two bulldozers were moving and leveling dirt for the area, which will consist of 78,796 square feet of retail space along with 184 market rate apartments within six buildings on a 17.54-acre parcel.

Recently, the Edwardsville City Council approved a resolution approved the Edwardsville Town Center Planned Unit Development (PUD) plan.

The new development has plans for 184 apartments with 139 two-bedroom units and 45 one-bedroom units. There will be a total of 80 garage parking spaces and 636 surface spaces that surround the buildings, it was announced recently at the Edwardsville City Council Meeting.

“This should be a great addition,” Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said of the Town Center Planned Unit Development. It is making good use of the old Madison Mutual property. It is right off 157 and Governor’s Parkway and there is a lot of traffic out there.”

