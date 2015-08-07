COLLINSVILLE - The Governor and leaders of the Illinois General Assembly must act now to resolve their political differences and enact a state budget. Failure to act will have terrible consequences for our fellow citizens who are most vulnerable including low-income families, children, older adults, and persons with disabilities. Already, many senior centers, Meals on Wheels programs, community action agencies are reducing staff and operating hours and cutting programs such as energy assistance, and support for the homeless and victims of domestic violence. The budget impasse will cause further erosion of human services provided by community organizations.

Collinsville Faith in Action is fortunate to have a local support and some cash reserves. Many Illinois human service providers are not so fortunate. These agencies will soon exhaust their financial reserves and lines of credit, lay-off staff, reduce operating hours, and ultimately close their doors. Illinois will lose infrastructure that will be costly to recreate. The needs of our most vulnerable citizens must compel the Governor and the General Assembly to enact a state budget immediately.

Call the Governor at 217-782-0244. Tell him Illinois seniors need a year-long, fully funded budget NOW.

Lori Fry

Director of Collinsville Faith in Action

