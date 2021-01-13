GREENVILLE - After an extensive search and months of interviews, bishops of the Free Methodist Church USA (FMC-USA) have selected Rev. Dr. Steve Tungate to serve as director of the newly formed Center for Pastoral Formation in Greenville, Illinois.

In November, Greenville University announced its partnership with the FMC-USA through funding from the family of Free Methodist Bishop Emeritus Don Bastian ’53. The Center for Pastoral Formation, in GU’s SMART Center on Greenville’s town square, is set to open later this year. The Center will facilitate streamlined credentialing, a priority for the denomination, and it will enhance the Christ-Centered Wesleyan education which is the foundation of Greenville University.

Tungate has 22 years of full-time ministry experience in the Free Methodist Church, most recently at Woodstock Free Methodist Church in Woodstock, Illinois. He is a PhD candidate in Theology (church history) at the University of South Africa with degrees from Fuller and Asbury Theological Seminaries and Michigan State University.

GU’s Chief Diversity Officer and Special Advisor to the President Terrell Carter, who engaged in the interview process, says Tungate, “articulated the clearest and most compelling vision for the future of credentialing in the Free Methodist Church, the need for understanding the diverse communities and leaders that make up the Church, and a personal dedication to the Church, seen in his multiple life and ministry choices.”

Tungate and his wife Rachel and their daughters Natalie and Alana plan to relocate from Woodstock, Illinois, to Greenville. He begins his position February 1.

