DIONTE RODGERS

EDWARDSVILLE - Dionte Rodgers is a name that will be remembered in Edwardsville football history for his tireless dedication and willpower in the backfield.



Running back Dionte Rodgers signed with the University of St. Francis in Joliet, who also competes in the NAIA, and will also bring many positives to the Fighting Saints.

“Yeah, I think they’re going to be happy with him,” Martin said. “I think they’re getting a tremendous athlete, they’re getting a very good ballplayer, a kid who can play multiple positions. I think he’ll have a very good career there.”

Rodgers’ running and catching ability will be big assets for St. Francis.

“Just what I was saying,” Martin said. “I mean, he’s a kid that can run in between the tackles, he can run outside the tackles, he can catch the ball very well, whether it’s short routes, and make somebody miss him, make big plays, or beat somebody deep. I would imagine they would look at him at some punt returns as well, or kickoff returns.”

Rodgers is also very excited to play for the Saints as well.

“I’m excited in what they have in store for me,” Rodgers said.

St. Francis special teams coordinator Brian Bonds played a key role in recruiting Rodgers.

“Coach Bonds, he did a really good job in recruiting me,” Rodgers said, “and when I went up there to campus, I kind of liked it. I felt at home, I felt like it was an Edwardsville atmosphere, so it felt like home.”

Rodgers is looking to major in sports management, and minor in either psychology or sociology and will bring a competitive spirit to the team.

“My competitiveness. Honestly, I’m just there, so I can compete every day,” Rodgers said, “and hopefully, get my teammates better and get me better.”

Rodgers is looking to be either a running back or slot receiver with the Saints.

“Whatever they want me to play, I’m willing to play,” Rodgers said. “You never know what could happen, so I feel like I’m a well-rounded football player; I can play anywhere. So wherever they put me, I fell like I can do good, do a good job.”

Rodgers’ favorite memory of playing for the Tigers?

“Oh my goodness, there are so many memories here,” Rodgers said with a smile. “The past four years here have been amazing, so I really can’t pick a favorite memory, but a game that stood out to me the most was making it to the semifinals my junior year.”

Rodgers is enthusiastically looking forward to the next four years at St. Francis.

“Yes, sir, it should be a blast,” Rodgers said. “With coach Bonds there and all the coaching staff surrounding me, I feel like it should be a good four years.”

