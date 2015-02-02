Drew Dintelmann is the person Edwardsville High School athletes turn to to help resolve their aches and pains and attempts to get back on the playing field.

Dintelmann, a Godfrey native, is well thought of by not only the athletes, but the coaches, parents and community, Edwardsville athletic director Brad Bevis said.

“He is our go-to guy when it comes to athletic-related injuries,” he said. “When I became athletic director, I recommended him for full time. He has a great demeanor and is very honest and communicates well with the kids and parents.”

“He understands the role and what we can do and limitations as well,” Bevis added. “He has a great network of medical personnel, including physicians to work with. He knows people he can call on both sides of the river when our kids and parents need assistance.”

Dintelmann has served in the Edwardsville School District in some capacity for 14 years; he has been a school employee for eight years.

He said it is very rewarding to take an unfortunate situation with an athlete and direct him or her in the right direction to get them back on the playing field.”

The athletic trainer said he works closely with Apex Network Physical Therapy.

“They (Apex) do several things for us,” he said. “Part of the relationship is they provide us with Katie Hamilton, an assistant who comes here in the afternoon and is a great resource. I am also blessed with our relationship with Dr. Aaron Omotola. He does an excellent job.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In college, Dintelmann worked with a semi-professional baseball team as a trainer and he discovered he liked working with athletes, helping them through their injuries.

Initially, he thought he wanted to go into physical therapy, but he came across sports therapy in college and enjoyed the class work and was intrigued by the profession.

Dintelmann was an athlete in high school, competing in track and he also did power lifting in college.

He said he loves working in the Edwardsville School District.

“I have an athletic director who supports me a ton and an administration that understands the value of what athletics can provide a student as far as instilling discipline and work ethic that translates in school work as well,” he said. “The school district gives me the facilities I need to provide a good sports medicine program for our athletes.”

Drew’s father, Dennis, was a huge role model for him and he credits s lot of his success and compassion for others to him.

“My dad had a ton of influence on me not just about giving back to people, whether it is church-related, financial or whatever,” Drew said. “My mom was a model on what it takes to keep a family together.”

Bevis said he has a lot of faith in Dintelmann and what he does to treat and help the athletes each day.

“Drew is a huge asset and has helped move our athletic program forward,” Bevis said.

More like this: