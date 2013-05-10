Listen to the story

Special thanks & congratulations to all family members, ALA friends & that random stranger, who all contributed to our success, really Made a Difference this year!

Our efforts for "Asthma Awareness" is not over, not by a long shot!!

Now, we are accepting Enrollees to our Summer Asthma Day Camps!

1st date:

Saturday, July 20, '13, Children's Full Day Asthma Camp, at SIU-E!

Let's pack the Day Camp, on the SIU-E Campus!

It's a full day, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, of medical information sharing, RX instruction, discover asthma triggers, drawing your lungs & learn how they function, singing, activities, to be healthier & stay happier, while living with Asthma!

Welcome Children, ages 7 to 14, Parents & Care Givers, too!

"No Registration Fees!"

Contact: jaris@piasanet.com

- to receive your copy of the official ALA Children's Asthma Day Camp Flyer!

Or, make a Toll Free Call!

Reach the ALA Office in Springfield: 1-800-788-5864, to learn more!

"After all, if Your Child can't breathe! What else matters?"

Jaris Waide, ALA Children's Ambassador

jaris@piasanet.com





