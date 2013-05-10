"Ding, Ding, Ding!" Godfrey ALAFundraiser Results! May 4, Asthma Awareness Day Walk; Topples Goal of $ 3,000!
Special thanks & congratulations to all family members, ALA friends & that random stranger, who all contributed to our success, really Made a Difference this year!
Our efforts for "Asthma Awareness" is not over, not by a long shot!!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Now, we are accepting Enrollees to our Summer Asthma Day Camps!
1st date:
Saturday, July 20, '13, Children's Full Day Asthma Camp, at SIU-E!
Let's pack the Day Camp, on the SIU-E Campus!
It's a full day, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, of medical information sharing, RX instruction, discover asthma triggers, drawing your lungs & learn how they function, singing, activities, to be healthier & stay happier, while living with Asthma!
Welcome Children, ages 7 to 14, Parents & Care Givers, too!
"No Registration Fees!"
Contact: jaris@piasanet.com
- to receive your copy of the official ALA Children's Asthma Day Camp Flyer!
Or, make a Toll Free Call!
Reach the ALA Office in Springfield: 1-800-788-5864, to learn more!
"After all, if Your Child can't breathe! What else matters?"
Jaris Waide, ALA Children's Ambassador
jaris@piasanet.com
More like this: