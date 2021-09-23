DiMaggio Speaks At Free Networking Event At Alternative Office Space In East Alton
EAST ALTON - Every Thursday, Alternate Office Space (AOS), located in East Alton's East Gate Plaza, will host a free networking event in order to unite businesses from across the region and help them thrive in this ever-changing business landscape. Alternative Office Space is a recent addition to the revitalized East Gate Plaza, offering shared office spaces with all the amenities.
Thursday, September 23, 2021, Jo Ann DiMaggio May, Director of the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC )will be the featured speaker. Jo Ann will assist business owners with filling out theBack to Business (B2B) Illinois Grant Application. The deadline to apply is approaching fast and small business owners can receive help on Thursday filling out the application on-site. To learn more call Rebecca Wuest, AOS Director of Marketing, at805-708-3295 or email rswuest@gmail.com. Visit alternativeofficespace.com/the-roundtable or facebook.com/
