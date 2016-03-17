CHICAGO – As an enhancement to the recently publicized paperless licensing and renewal initiative, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) is announcing that licensed professionals may now access a digital, printable copy of their license via the state regulator’s newly created electronic license portal. The license portal provides licensees the opportunity to view and print a copy of their license at any time, free of charge.

Licensed professionals may access their electronic license by visiting IDFPR’s electronic license portal webpage at: https://www.idfpr.com/elp.asp. A guide with instructions on how to log into the license portal to view and print a license can be found here.

Licensees are strongly encouraged to visit IDFPR’s online address change webpage to provide a current email address and ensure contact information is up-to-date and accurate.

For individuals with questions or concerns regarding licensure status or the renewal process, please contact IDFPR, toll free, at 1-800-560-6420 or by email: FPR.LMU@illinois.gov.

